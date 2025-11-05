Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Code Waechter LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 37.9% during the second quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in National Grid Transco by 41.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Grid Transco by 398.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after acquiring an additional 277,756 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in National Grid Transco by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in National Grid Transco in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,195,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE NGG opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. National Grid Transco, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

