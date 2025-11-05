Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 5,199 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,961,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,534,000 after purchasing an additional 585,201 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,486,000 after purchasing an additional 329,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.