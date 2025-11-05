Corton Capital Inc. Invests $212,000 in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Crown Castle by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,203.68. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

