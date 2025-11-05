Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 640 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

