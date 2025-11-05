Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 202.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.19.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.