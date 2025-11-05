Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,155 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,244 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Arete decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

