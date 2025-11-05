Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $382.57 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $419.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

