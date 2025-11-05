California Resources Corporation $CRC Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 159.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in California Resources were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on California Resources in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

California Resources Stock Down 1.1%

CRC opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15. California Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.58 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

