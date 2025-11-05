2,700 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 440.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.47 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 74.74%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.