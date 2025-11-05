South Dakota Investment Council Makes New $198,000 Investment in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Nordson by 18.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Nordson by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 253,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nordson by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total transaction of $534,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,715.95. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $230.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.01 and its 200-day moving average is $216.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

