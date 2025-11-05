State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 396.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

