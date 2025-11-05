Burney Co. Sells 2,661 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.18.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

