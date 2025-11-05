Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of QLTA opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

