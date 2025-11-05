Huntington National Bank Sells 6,918 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 84.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 40,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 17.1% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 42,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.8% in the second quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Scotiabank set a $336.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of GOOG opened at $278.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,896 shares of company stock worth $45,092,175. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.