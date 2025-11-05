Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $369,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $278.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,584.61. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 190,896 shares of company stock valued at $45,092,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

