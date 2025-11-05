Bank of Montreal Can Sells 53,003 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $64,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 616.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.53.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $471.44 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $478.19. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

