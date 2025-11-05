Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.39% of Colliers International Group worth $89,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIGI. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.44. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.86 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

