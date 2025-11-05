Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST) Receives $59.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIST. Zacks Research raised shares of Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $706.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.68 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 15.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

