Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $133.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.5556.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

Shares of BPOP opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. Popular has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.95 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 17.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.1328 dividend. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,240,584.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,495.31. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Popular by 2,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Popular by 3,925.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

