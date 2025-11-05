Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $459,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 332.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,305,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after acquiring an additional 962,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $724,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice E. Page sold 26,869 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $484,716.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,509.32. This represents a 22.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,766 shares of company stock worth $2,515,354. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.60.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

