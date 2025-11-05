9,566 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF $QTOP Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:QTOP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000.

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QTOP opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

The iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Top 30 index. The fund aims to track an index composed of the 30 largest companies by market-cap from the Nasdaq-100 Index. The components are weighted by market-cap with capping limits QTOP was launched on Oct 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

