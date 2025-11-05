Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,685,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,831,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,523,000 after acquiring an additional 535,597 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,146.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 321,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 317,449 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

