Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,717,000 after buying an additional 1,078,906 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,029,000 after buying an additional 600,198 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after buying an additional 417,113 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,637,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,833,000 after buying an additional 298,239 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $60.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

