Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.5% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $265.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

