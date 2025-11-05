Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.79 billion, a PE ratio of 143.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day moving average of $156.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

