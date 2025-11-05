American Express (NYSE:AXP) CMO Elizabeth Rutledge Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $360.39 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $365.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $248.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,808,730,000 after acquiring an additional 581,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Express by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after buying an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after buying an additional 1,349,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,897,335,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.