Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.