Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.90 and a 52 week high of $211.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.