261 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $660.42 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $669.46 and a 200-day moving average of $704.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

