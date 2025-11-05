Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. MB Levis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

