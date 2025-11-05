Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VTV opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

