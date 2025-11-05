iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Quentin Blackford Sells 14,059 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) CEO Quentin Blackford sold 14,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $2,571,953.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,181,258.26. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.1%
IRTC opened at $181.10 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.52. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.13.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.75 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRTC
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iRhythm Technologies
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.