iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Quentin Blackford Sells 14,059 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) CEO Quentin Blackford sold 14,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $2,571,953.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,181,258.26. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IRTC opened at $181.10 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.52. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.13.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.75 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

