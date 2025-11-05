Mitchell Jacobson Buys 95,779 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 95,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,133,552.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,219,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,462,531.40. The trade was a 4.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mitchell Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

On Monday, November 3rd, Mitchell Jacobson purchased 51,954 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,476.22.

On Friday, October 31st, Mitchell Jacobson purchased 34,073 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,888,027.48.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 130.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.