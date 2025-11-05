Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Welltower (WELL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Welltower (NYSE: WELL):
- 11/1/2025 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/29/2025 – Welltower was given a new $196.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.
- 10/29/2025 – Welltower was given a new $203.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/28/2025 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2025 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2025 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2025 – Welltower was given a new $246.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..
- 10/8/2025 – Welltower had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 10/6/2025 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $181.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2025 – Welltower is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2025 – Welltower had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 9/23/2025 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/19/2025 – Welltower is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2025 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $183.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.14%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
