Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,990.16. This trade represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $248,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,049,227 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,306.41. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:SEI opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.82 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

