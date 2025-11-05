Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 207,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $348,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $110.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

