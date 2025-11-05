Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Drops By 26.7%

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Down 2.4%

PNBK opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. Patriot National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 132.38% and a negative net margin of 76.35%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patriot National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 39.7% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 931,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 264,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 56,671,895.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,034,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after buying an additional 13,034,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

