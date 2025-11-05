Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Upwork Inc. $UPWK

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Upwork by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,351,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,244 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 41.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,660,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Upwork by 50.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,326,000 after buying an additional 882,059 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Upwork by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,079,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $208,729.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,478.44. This represents a 51.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,093,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,046,353.60. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,576 shares of company stock worth $3,670,318. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Stock Up 13.2%

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of ($387.62) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 31.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.