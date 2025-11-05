Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,004 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $298,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $954.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $977.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,015.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

