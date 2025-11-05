The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Down 26.9% in October

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The China Fund Stock Up 0.4%

CHN stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The China Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 50,480.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 65,295 shares during the period.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

