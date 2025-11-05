Joseph Carleone Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Carleone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $91,260.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,501.64. This represents a 4.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

SXT opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.02. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.45 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.15%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SXT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.