Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 586,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 796,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 53.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Arqit Quantum by 11.0% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARQQ. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price target on Arqit Quantum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

