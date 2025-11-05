Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Public Storage (PSA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2025 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $317.00 to $315.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $309.00 to $307.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2025 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Public Storage had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $312.00 to $317.00. They now have a “cautious” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Public Storage had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/16/2025 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $309.00 to $312.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $324.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.61%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

