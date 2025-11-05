Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $271,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 151,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $192.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.20. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $213.52.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

