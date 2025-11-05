State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 78,637 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 301.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,637 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,449,000 after buying an additional 9,509,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,351,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,108,000 after acquiring an additional 280,004 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,007 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,230,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,710,000 after acquiring an additional 145,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,668,000 after acquiring an additional 349,255 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of IBKR opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,092.42. This trade represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,797 shares of company stock valued at $78,337,744 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

