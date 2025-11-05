State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,934,000 after buying an additional 2,625,126 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 785,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 104,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Zacks Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.