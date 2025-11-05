iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,756 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.7% during the second quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 28.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 18,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 865,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,276,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 192,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,118,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.