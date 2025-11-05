South Dakota Investment Council Acquires Shares of 5,100 The Clorox Company $CLX

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Clorox by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Clorox by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.40.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $127.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

