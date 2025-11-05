State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 10.2% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 53.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 23.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 17.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 81.58%. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,932. This represents a 20.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $134,836.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,411.86. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 178,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

