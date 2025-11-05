Allegion PLC $ALLE Stake Lessened by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 9.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

Allegion Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE ALLE opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.36. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $180.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

